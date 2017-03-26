Carrier deal touted by Trump unusual ...

Carrier deal touted by Trump unusual for Indiana

Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

The deal brokered by President Donald Trump to stem job losses at a Carrier Corp. factory in Indianapolis is unusual for the state as it offers $7 million of incentives to a company still planning to cut about a third of its some 1,600 jobs. A state economic development board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on endorsing the package nearly four months after Trump celebrated his role in the negotiations with a visit to the plant.

