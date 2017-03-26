Carrier deal touted by Trump unusual for Indiana
The deal brokered by President Donald Trump to stem job losses at a Carrier Corp. factory in Indianapolis is unusual for the state as it offers $7 million of incentives to a company still planning to cut about a third of its some 1,600 jobs. A state economic development board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on endorsing the package nearly four months after Trump celebrated his role in the negotiations with a visit to the plant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Sat
|Say What
|2
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Fri
|amos_not_Amos
|30
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Fri
|spytheweb
|3
|Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students...
|Mar 23
|ISU
|1
|After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license...
|Mar 22
|fuddhy
|1
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|Mar 20
|BitterSweatSymphony
|2
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC