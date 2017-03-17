Bill would back student press freedom
With the role and the performance of journalists coming under question nationally, Hoosiers should support legislation that will improve the educational experience for high school and collegiate students learning the responsibilities of journalism in a democratic society. The Hoosier State Press Association, Indiana Collegiate Press Association and Indiana High School Press Association all support the New Voices legislation - House Bill 1130 - that will strengthen student press freedom in Indiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|12 hr
|Dowager Cixi
|27
|Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l...
|Mar 13
|FDG
|2
|Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin...
|Mar 12
|realnewa
|5
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Mar 11
|Little lady
|12
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Mar 9
|yodp
|4
|ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims
|Mar 8
|ALLAH
|1
|Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ...
|Mar 8
|gwww
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC