Bill would back student press freedom

With the role and the performance of journalists coming under question nationally, Hoosiers should support legislation that will improve the educational experience for high school and collegiate students learning the responsibilities of journalism in a democratic society. The Hoosier State Press Association, Indiana Collegiate Press Association and Indiana High School Press Association all support the New Voices legislation - House Bill 1130 - that will strengthen student press freedom in Indiana.

