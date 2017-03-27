Battle brewing over cold beer sales i...

Battle brewing over cold beer sales in Indiana

Some say Ricker's violated the spirit of the law, others say this is another case of government not moving at the speed of business. You can call it untended consequences or an instance of business genius but lawmakers find themselves in a tough position when it comes to selling alcohol in a restaurant at two Ricker's gas stations in Columbus and Sheridan.

