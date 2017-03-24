Authorities: 1 wounded in Indiana off...

Authorities: 1 wounded in Indiana officer-involved shooting

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

TV reports Indiana State Police say at least one Muncie Police Department officer fired shots at a male early Friday in Muncie. Police say the wounded man was taken to a hospital and TV station WRTV reports he's expected to survive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... 3 hr spytheweb 3
News Indiana district OKs alcohol tests for students... Thu ISU 1
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Thu Yuletide 29
News After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license... Mar 22 fuddhy 1
State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp... Mar 20 BitterSweatSymphony 2
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... Mar 13 FDG 2
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... Mar 12 realnewa 5
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,755 • Total comments across all topics: 279,794,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC