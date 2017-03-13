As Indiana double murder reaches 1 month with no arrest, sheriff vows to push forward
A month after the bodies of two Indiana teen girls were found in the woods, their killer has yet to be caught or even identified. Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby told ABC News today he expected to have a suspect in custody by the one-month mark, but he holds out hope that the next tip officials receive will be the one that leads to the girls' killer.
