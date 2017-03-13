As Indiana double murder reaches 1 mo...

As Indiana double murder reaches 1 month with no arrest, sheriff vows to push forward

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ABC News

A month after the bodies of two Indiana teen girls were found in the woods, their killer has yet to be caught or even identified. Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby told ABC News today he expected to have a suspect in custody by the one-month mark, but he holds out hope that the next tip officials receive will be the one that leads to the girls' killer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 3 hr HoosierMud 22
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... 23 hr FDG 2
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... Sun realnewa 5
roger wethington (Aug '15) Mar 11 Little lady 12
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Mar 9 yodp 4
ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims Mar 8 ALLAH 1
News Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ... Mar 8 gwww 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,175 • Total comments across all topics: 279,545,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC