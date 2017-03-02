As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked
There are 1 comment on the The York Daily Record story from 21 hrs ago, titled As governor, Pence used private email, was hacked. In it, The York Daily Record reports that:
Vice President Mike Pence routinely used a private email account to conduct public business as governor of Indiana, at times discussing sensitive matters and homeland security issues. Pence used personal email for state business - and was hacked Vice President Mike Pence routinely used a private email account to conduct public business as governor of Indiana, at times discussing sensitive matters and homeland security issues.
#1 38 min ago
little mikey angel gets caught with poopoo in his little pants and its a putin tootin type of crap.may he eat the paper copies. whilst his wife paints him in the act.
