Announcement set after $435M Powerball jackpot claimed
Hoosier Lottery officials aren't saying yet whether the holder of a $435.3 million Powerball ticket sold in Indiana last month will speak publicly about the jackpot. The lottery has scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference in Indianapolis after announcing Friday that a winner had claimed the Feb. 22 jackpot.
