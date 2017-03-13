Announcement set after $435M Powerbal...

Announcement set after $435M Powerball jackpot claimed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Star Tribune

Hoosier Lottery officials aren't saying yet whether the holder of a $435.3 million Powerball ticket sold in Indiana last month will speak publicly about the jackpot. The lottery has scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference in Indianapolis after announcing Friday that a winner had claimed the Feb. 22 jackpot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 10 min HoosierMud 22
News Indiana agency rejects request for a atheista l... 19 hr FDG 2
News Isn't it ironic? Hillary Clinton spotted readin... Sun realnewa 5
roger wethington (Aug '15) Mar 11 Little lady 12
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Mar 9 yodp 4
ice on post rd looking for mexicans and muslims Mar 8 ALLAH 1
News Mike Pence says he advocates for a free press. ... Mar 8 gwww 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,789 • Total comments across all topics: 279,542,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC