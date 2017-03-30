Animal traits inspire dance moves as ...

Animal traits inspire dance moves as academy presents - Peter and the Wolf'

Audrey Pechin had her sights set on the part of the Wolf - a part traditionally performed by a male dancer - from the outset. Not that having a girl audition for a male's part in Peter and the Wolf was unexpected - the girls far outnumber the boys in the Dance East Ballet Academy - but director Dana Hart wanted just the right dancer.

