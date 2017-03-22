After fight, Indiana receives 'atheis...

After fight, Indiana receives 'atheist' license plate

A Goshen man who was initially denied a personalized Indiana license plate reading "atheist" has received the plate after filing an appeal. The agency didn't cite a specific reason it the denial letter it sent Bontrager.

