4 charged in disabled boy's death face new charges
Four people charged in a 9-year-old Indiana boy's starvation death now face additional charges after an autopsy found methamphetamine in his system. Cameron Hoopingarner's two guardians and two other people originally were charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and other counts.
