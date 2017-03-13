3 accused of human trafficking to tak...

3 accused of human trafficking to take plea deal

Three Indianapolis women accused of human trafficking a teenage girl are expected to plead guilty to lesser charges and avoid prison time. According to the women's defense attorney Mitchell Solomon, Ciera Beauchamp will plead guilty to promoting prostitution, a level four felony, and will serve two years on home detention through Community Corrections.

