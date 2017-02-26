Wrong statements by lawmaker on solar energy stir backlash
The third-ranking state Senate Republican wrongly said that an Indiana financial incentive for installing solar panels would disappear unless lawmakers supported his bill to revamp it. At least one lawmaker says he voted for Sen. Brandt Hershman's measure in committee based partly on the inaccurate information.
#1 4 hrs ago
Fake news from the horses', mouth? "Gone, No grandfathering. No guarantee. nothing, "he said during a Feb. 16 hearing. "People ask for a reason for the bill", this is part of it."
He basically promoted the bill, he would know wouldn't he? NV Energy and the State PUC tried this in Nevada. The result an initiative placed on the ballot to "reclaim" the right to install solar PV and sell the generated product. It was passed by the voting public.
Here it's Duke Energy crying foul, in California where Duke just bought two solar generation plants and plans to buy a couple more, then it's a good idea. Duke can buy up alternative energy generation and infringe on another utility's sphere of influence, but a home owner or business owner can't pay it forward and put in their own solar PV system.
"Hershman backed down from his comments in a statement Friday, though he insisted that his testimony was "accurate" and declared it "a non-issue."
He's talking in circles and that IS an issue. This is the same crap the PUC pulled in Nevada and basically threw out all net metering "agreements". To take a signed MOU and cancel it with a "policy" change negates the meaning of contract law.
