There are on the Daily Journal story from 7 min ago, titled Wrong statements by lawmaker on solar energy stir backlash. In it, Daily Journal reports that:

The third-ranking state Senate Republican wrongly said that an Indiana financial incentive for installing solar panels would disappear unless lawmakers supported his bill to revamp it. At least one lawmaker says he voted for Sen. Brandt Hershman's measure in committee based partly on the inaccurate information.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Journal.