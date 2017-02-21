Winning ticket for $435 million Power...

Winning ticket for $435 million Powerball sold in Indiana

An Indiana lottery official says the sole winning ticket for an estimated $435 million Powerball jackpot was sold in the Indiana city of Lafayette. Hoosier Lottery spokesman Dennis Rosebrough says the name of the business where the winning ticket was sold will be announced Thursday.

