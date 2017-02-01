Winner about out of time to claim $4.5M Hoosier Lotto prize
Hoosier Lottery officials say the winning ticket for the Aug. 17 drawing was sold at a Marsh supermarket along 86th Street on the north side of Indianapolis. The winner has until Feb. 13 to turn in the winning ticket at the state lottery headquarters in Indianapolis.
