Warm weather forces shutdown at southern Indiana ski resort
The Courier-Journal and WDRB-TV report Paoli Peaks on Tuesday announced it was closing until the weather permits making snow. Greg Gavrilets, the general manager for Paoli Peaks, says in an email that "at this point it is not looking promising."
