Walton helps Wolverines take control in rare win at Indiana
Derrick Walton Jr. scored 25 points and Moritz Wagner had 11 points and 10 rebounds Sunday to lead Michigan past Indiana 75-63. The Wolverines won their second straight and just their 14th all-time win in Bloomington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|4 hr
|Lick6432
|73
|Michelle Nikole Rhoads
|17 hr
|StarDust
|1
|rhonda dodge
|18 hr
|Jeremy lover
|2
|Allison E. Rickard
|Feb 9
|JWB
|3
|Smoking Bill could have devastating impact on I...
|Feb 8
|Say What
|2
|Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmacy robbery ...
|Feb 4
|Truth
|2
|641 to exit to McDaniel, southeast only, now open
|Feb 4
|Truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC