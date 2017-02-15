VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about art therapy
In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence dances with his wife Karen at the Liberty Ball in Washington. Karen Pence wants people to know that art therapy isn't exactly arts and crafts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Thu
|curiousgeorgette
|1
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Wed
|Curious
|74
|Apartments that accept evictions
|Feb 14
|Aaron taylor
|1
|Big Sandy inmate pleads guilty (Dec '07)
|Feb 14
|Not your daughter
|54
|Michelle Nikole Rhoads
|Feb 12
|StarDust
|1
|rhonda dodge
|Feb 12
|Jeremy lover
|2
|Allison E. Rickard
|Feb 9
|JWB
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC