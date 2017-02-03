Up next: Interstate tolling?
CNHI News Service/Tyler StewartRoad work: Indiana ranks sixth-lowest in the country for money spent on infrastructure per capita. The Indiana Roads and Transportation Committee are considering approval for House Bill 1002, which would raise the current 18 cent-per-gallon gas tax by 10 cents, along with 10-cent increases on the diesel tax and commercial diesel tax surcharge rates.
