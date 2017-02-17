Unidentified man in photo called suspect in Indiana girls' killings
The man who was photographed on a nature trail around the same time two Indiana girls disappeared is now the primary suspect in their murder, according to the Indiana State Police. The bodies of two girls -- Liberty Rose Lynn German, 14, and Abigail Jay Williams, 13, both of Carroll County -- were found on Tuesday near a creek, roughly three-quarters of a mile from an abandoned railroad bridge, near Delphi, where they were dropped off Monday to go hiking, and an autopsy revealed their identities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|13 hr
|Observation
|8
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Feb 16
|curiousgeorgette
|1
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Feb 15
|Curious
|74
|Apartments that accept evictions
|Feb 14
|Aaron taylor
|1
|Big Sandy inmate pleads guilty (Dec '07)
|Feb 14
|Not your daughter
|54
|Michelle Nikole Rhoads
|Feb 12
|StarDust
|1
|rhonda dodge
|Feb 12
|Jeremy lover
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC