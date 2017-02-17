Unidentified man in photo called susp...

Unidentified man in photo called suspect in Indiana girls' killings

The man who was photographed on a nature trail around the same time two Indiana girls disappeared is now the primary suspect in their murder, according to the Indiana State Police. The bodies of two girls -- Liberty Rose Lynn German, 14, and Abigail Jay Williams, 13, both of Carroll County -- were found on Tuesday near a creek, roughly three-quarters of a mile from an abandoned railroad bridge, near Delphi, where they were dropped off Monday to go hiking, and an autopsy revealed their identities.

