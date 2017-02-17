Unidentified man in photo called suspect in Indiana girls' killings

The man who was photographed on a nature trail around the same time two Indiana girls disappeared is now the primary suspect in their murder, according to the Indiana State Police. The bodies of two girls -- Liberty Rose Lynn German, 14, and Abigail Jay Williams, 13, both of Carroll County -- were found on Tuesday near a creek, roughly three-quarters of a mile from an abandoned railroad bridge, near Delphi, where they were dropped off Monday to go hiking, and an autopsy revealed their identities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.