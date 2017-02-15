Two Hoosiers die in grain-dust explosions
The number of grain-dust explosions in the United States fell to a 10-year low in 2016, but two of the incidents resulted in Indiana's first reported fatalities since 2013, according to an annual report released by Purdue University's Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPC Media Group, Inc..
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|6 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Thu
|curiousgeorgette
|1
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Wed
|Curious
|74
|Apartments that accept evictions
|Feb 14
|Aaron taylor
|1
|Big Sandy inmate pleads guilty (Dec '07)
|Feb 14
|Not your daughter
|54
|Michelle Nikole Rhoads
|Feb 12
|StarDust
|1
|rhonda dodge
|Feb 12
|Jeremy lover
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC