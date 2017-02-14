Two girls are found dead after postin...

Two girls are found dead after posting final photo on Snapchat in Indiana

Liberty German posted these Snapchats of Abigail at at Monon High Bridge Trail close to when they started hiking around 2.07pm yesterday. Photo / Liberty Herman Snapchat Two bodies were found in the search of two 13-year-old girls on a riverbank just hours after they posted a final eerie photo online while hiking in Indiana.

