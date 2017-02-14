Tuesday at the Statehouse: Vote to override 2 Pence vetoes
The state senate is set to vote to override two of then-Gov. Pence's vetoes from last year's session. The first bill was written to limit the power of the state environmental agency, IDEM, so they can never pass regulations more stringent than what the EPA requires at a national level.
