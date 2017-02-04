Today in History for Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
In 1897, the Indiana House of Representatives passed, 67-0, a measure offering a new method for determining the area of a circle, which would have effectively redefined the value of pi as 3.2. In 1917, Mexico's present-day constitution was adopted by the Constitutional Convention in Santiago de Queretaro. The U.S. Congress passed, over President Woodrow Wilson's veto, an act severely curtailing Asian immigration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmacy robbery ...
|23 hr
|Truth
|2
|641 to exit to McDaniel, southeast only, now open
|23 hr
|Truth
|1
|Trustees vote to temporarily close Saint Joseph...
|23 hr
|Truth
|1
|meth head bitches in west t..
|Sat
|stillthatBITCH1976
|1
|How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? He says he'...
|Feb 2
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|22
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Feb 1
|ShakeNBake
|4
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Jan 31
|Lawrence Wolf
|62
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC