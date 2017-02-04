Today in History for Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

In 1897, the Indiana House of Representatives passed, 67-0, a measure offering a new method for determining the area of a circle, which would have effectively redefined the value of pi as 3.2. In 1917, Mexico's present-day constitution was adopted by the Constitutional Convention in Santiago de Queretaro. The U.S. Congress passed, over President Woodrow Wilson's veto, an act severely curtailing Asian immigration.

