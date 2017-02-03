Today in History: February 5
On Feb. 5, 1917, Mexico's present-day constitution was adopted by the Constitutional Convention in Santiago de Queretaro. The U.S. Congress passed, over President Woodrow Wilson's veto, an act severely curtailing Asian immigration.
