Time running out to claim $4.5M Hoosier Lotto prize
Hoosier Lottery officials say the winning ticket for the Aug. 17 drawing was sold at a Marsh supermarket along 86th Street on the north side of Indianapolis. The numbers on the winning ticket are 16-17-19-22-43-44.
