Thousands without power from C. Indiana storms

Tornado Watch issued February 28 at 11:29PM EST expiring March 1 at 5:00AM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Putnam, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Vigo Tornado Watch issued February 28 at 11:29PM EST expiring March 1 at 2:00AM EST in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Howard, Madison, Montgomery, Parke, Randolph, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Warren Tornado Watch issued February 28 at 11:31PM EST expiring March 1 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Wayne Tornado Watch issued February 28 at 11:30PM EST expiring March 1 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Blackford, Cass, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Miami, Wabash, Wells, White Tornado Watch issued February 28 at ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.