The Latest: Man protests after arrests in neglect death
This photo provided by the Vigo County Sheriffs Department shows Hubert A Kraemer, 56, one of four people charged with neglect in the death of a malnourished 9-year-old Indiana boy with cerebral palsy. Cameron R. Hoopingarner was blind and weighed less than 15 pounds when officers found him Tuesday, Feb. 21, at a home near Fontanet, Ind., 60 miles west of Indianapolis, Vigo County Sheriff Greg Ewing said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ...
|12 hr
|DaTruth
|11
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Wed
|MamaOnPatrol
|3
|Lortab
|Wed
|Lor Tab
|1
|Lawmakers: Gas tax increase might get reduced i...
|Feb 21
|Thugs
|1
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|Feb 20
|Spare Us All
|9
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Feb 15
|Curious
|74
|Apartments that accept evictions
|Feb 14
|Aaron taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC