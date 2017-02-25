The two-time Tony winner is both powerful and personal in a set of Cole Porter tunes and nods to her Broadway roles Sutton Foster charms at the Pops The two-time Tony winner is both powerful and personal in a set of Cole Porter tunes and nods to her Broadway roles Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2moJg62 Sutton Foster beamed a big smile and then delivered one of the most moving renditions in her show with the Cincinnati Pops. "Stars and the Moon" from Jason Robert Brown's "Songs for a New World," was authentic, humorous and at the same time, deeply moving.

