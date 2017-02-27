State issues, certifies budget order, tax rates

The Indiana Department of Local Government Finance certified Jackson County's 2017 budget order and tax rates Feb. 12, paving the way for on-time property tax bills. The certification puts the county in a position to have taxes due May 10 and allows local governments to better plan for operations for the year based on the approved budget and anticipated revenue figures, according to a news release from Courtney L. Schaffsma, commissioner of the department.

