State issues, certifies budget order,...

State issues, certifies budget order, tax rates

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

The Indiana Department of Local Government Finance certified Jackson County's 2017 budget order and tax rates Feb. 12, paving the way for on-time property tax bills. The certification puts the county in a position to have taxes due May 10 and allows local governments to better plan for operations for the year based on the approved budget and anticipated revenue figures, according to a news release from Courtney L. Schaffsma, commissioner of the department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 2 hr Acarmel 5
roger wethington (Aug '15) Sun Sissy 11
News Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... Feb 23 DaTruth 11
Lortab Feb 22 Lor Tab 1
News Lawmakers: Gas tax increase might get reduced i... Feb 21 Thugs 1
News VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a... Feb 20 Spare Us All 9
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing Feb 15 Curious 74
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,479 • Total comments across all topics: 279,186,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC