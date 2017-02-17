Spring prescribed burns begin in Hoosier National Forest
Fuels specialist Jeremy Kolaks said Tuesday that prescribed burns usually don't happened until March, but some were planned for this week. "Each burn area requires a different 'prescription,' which determines what wind direction and speed, temperature and fuel moisture are required for any given burn to be ignited," he said.
