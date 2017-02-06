Spencer man pleads guilty in abduction slaying of toddler
Court records show a southern Indiana man has agreed to plead guilty to the murder and kidnapping of a 1-yar-old girl under a deal in which prosecutors would dismiss other charges including rape and child molesting. Twenty-three-year-old Kyle Parker of Spencer provided factual basis to plead guilty to charges in the slaying of Shaylyn Ammerman in Owen Circuit Court on Friday.
