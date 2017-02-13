Southern Indiana countya s needle exchange sees slow start

A southern Indiana county has seen a slow start to its needle exchange aimed at curbing the spread of hepatitis C and HIV among intravenous drug users. Clark County Health Officer Kevin Burke says the program has had a "slow but steady flow" of participants since it began Jan. 26. But Burke tells the News and Tribune the program's slow start was expected because it takes time to overcome "mistrust and suspicion" among IV drug users.

