South Shore rail line's 5-year plan worth $1.1 billion
The board of trustees in charge of the South Shore commuter train line between Chicago and South Bend has approved a five-year plan worth more than $1.1 billion. The Times reports the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District's Board of Trustees list includes new rail cars and rerouting the railroad near South Bend International Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? He says he'...
|16 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|22
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Wed
|ShakeNBake
|4
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Tue
|Lawrence Wolf
|62
|trying to find info on murder (Jan '06)
|Jan 29
|Divaofthedammed
|161
|Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headqua...
|Jan 18
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|2
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Jan 15
|Wondering
|7
|Allison E. Rickard
|Jan 15
|ruse3
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC