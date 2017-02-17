Some fun, interesing Presidents Day facts

Growing up in Indiana, there was one morsel of presidential trivia we all knew: William Henry Harrison had the shortest tenure in the White House, lasting just 33 days. Harrison had been governor of the Indiana Territory before winning the presidency; he died in office, and we had learned he caught pneumonia in part from delivering the longest inaugural address ever on a wet, wintry day on which he refused to wear a coat or hat.

