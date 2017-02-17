Solar farm planned for 17-acre site in central Indiana
Workers place panels at a new solar park at the old Continental Steel site at the corner of Park & Markland avenues in Kokomo GREENFIELD, Ind. - Officials expect work to start this spring on construction of a 17-acre solar farm in the central Indiana city of Greenfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|8 hr
|Spare Us All
|9
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Feb 16
|curiousgeorgette
|1
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Feb 15
|Curious
|74
|Apartments that accept evictions
|Feb 14
|Aaron taylor
|1
|Big Sandy inmate pleads guilty (Dec '07)
|Feb 14
|Not your daughter
|54
|Michelle Nikole Rhoads
|Feb 12
|StarDust
|1
|rhonda dodge
|Feb 12
|Jeremy lover
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC