Solar energy benefits for Hoosiers may get cut

11 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Workers place panels at a new solar park at the old Continental Steel site at the corner of Park & Markland avenues in Kokomo INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana's large utility companies want state lawmakers to pass a law that critics say would muscle out smaller competitors from the emerging solar energy market. Solar power provides only about 1 percent of the country's energy, but employment in the industry is growing rapidly.

