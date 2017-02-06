Smoking Bill could have devastating i...

Smoking Bill could have devastating impact on Indiana businesses

Read more: WTHI-TV Terre Haute

Collett oversees three Smoker Friendly Discount Tobacco locations in Terre Haute, and 24 stores across Indiana. Fleming says, "If the $1.50 per pack increase passes, Indiana will have a higher cigarette tax than all the surrounding states.

