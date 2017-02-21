Sherrie Flick Speaks Upcoming Bleasby...

Sherrie Flick Speaks Upcoming Bleasby Colloquium

As part of the Bleasby Colloquia Series , the Westminster College Department of English and Public Relations presents fiction writer Sherrie Flick . Flick will read excerpts from her latest collection Whiskey, Etc.

