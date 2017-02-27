Severe storms move into Indiana, will...

Severe storms move into Indiana, will continue overnight

INDIANAPOLIS - Potentially severe storms are moving into central Indiana and are expected to come in waves throughout the overnight hours. A Tornado Watch has been issued until 7 a.m. for counties north of Indianapolis.

