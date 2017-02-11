Several bills await hearings at India...

Several bills await hearings at Indianaa s 2017 Legislative Session

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

The 2017 Indiana General Assembly is well underway. Several bills have yet to be heard, and some of those could make a big impact on the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rhonda dodge 9 hr Some one who cares 1
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing 20 hr Rep Borders 64
Allison E. Rickard Feb 9 JWB 3
News Smoking Bill could have devastating impact on I... Feb 8 Say What 2
News Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmacy robbery ... Feb 4 Truth 2
News 641 to exit to McDaniel, southeast only, now open Feb 4 Truth 1
News Trustees vote to temporarily close Saint Joseph... Feb 4 Truth 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,472 • Total comments across all topics: 278,795,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC