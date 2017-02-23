Senate OKs legislative employees bringing guns to work
Senators voted 40-9 Thursday in favor of allowing staff members who have permits and can otherwise possess handguns to bring them to work. State regulations that ban deadly weapons from the Statehouse already exempt judges, police officers and members of the Legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ...
|19 hr
|DaTruth
|11
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Wed
|MamaOnPatrol
|3
|Lortab
|Wed
|Lor Tab
|1
|Lawmakers: Gas tax increase might get reduced i...
|Feb 21
|Thugs
|1
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|Feb 20
|Spare Us All
|9
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Feb 15
|Curious
|74
|Apartments that accept evictions
|Feb 14
|Aaron taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC