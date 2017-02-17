SACS, NACS rank in top 10 school districts in Indiana
North and Southwest Allen County school districts both ranked in the top 10 districts throughout Indiana based on millions of reviews from students and parents and using data from the U.S. Department of Education. "Recognition like this is a testament to SACS' dedicated staff, passionate teachers, great families, and a generous community that values and supports education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|4 hr
|AmericanWomyn
|7
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Feb 16
|curiousgeorgette
|1
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Feb 15
|Curious
|74
|Apartments that accept evictions
|Feb 14
|Aaron taylor
|1
|Big Sandy inmate pleads guilty (Dec '07)
|Feb 14
|Not your daughter
|54
|Michelle Nikole Rhoads
|Feb 12
|StarDust
|1
|rhonda dodge
|Feb 12
|Jeremy lover
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC