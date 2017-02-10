Rovenstine Trail Rescheduleld for April 3, Prosecutor Chipman's Required Paperwork Located
The eleventh-hour request to remove E. Nelson Chipman, Jr. as Special Prosecutor, filed by Aaron Rovenstine, served to continue the trial of the Kosciusko Sheriff but will not delay the rescheduling or pre-trial issues. Moments before Tami Napier and Matt Sarber were poised to begin their dialogue with prospective jurors; the defense filed a motion effectively seeking to remove Chipman from his prosecutorial function in the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allison E. Rickard
|Thu
|JWB
|3
|Smoking Bill could have devastating impact on I...
|Feb 8
|Say What
|2
|Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmacy robbery ...
|Feb 4
|Truth
|2
|641 to exit to McDaniel, southeast only, now open
|Feb 4
|Truth
|1
|Trustees vote to temporarily close Saint Joseph...
|Feb 4
|Truth
|1
|meth head bitches in west t..
|Feb 4
|stillthatBITCH1976
|1
|How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? He says he'...
|Feb 2
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|22
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC