Rovenstine Trail Rescheduleld for Apr...

Rovenstine Trail Rescheduleld for April 3, Prosecutor Chipman's Required Paperwork Located

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WTCA-AM Plymouth

The eleventh-hour request to remove E. Nelson Chipman, Jr. as Special Prosecutor, filed by Aaron Rovenstine, served to continue the trial of the Kosciusko Sheriff but will not delay the rescheduling or pre-trial issues. Moments before Tami Napier and Matt Sarber were poised to begin their dialogue with prospective jurors; the defense filed a motion effectively seeking to remove Chipman from his prosecutorial function in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allison E. Rickard Thu JWB 3
News Smoking Bill could have devastating impact on I... Feb 8 Say What 2
News Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmacy robbery ... Feb 4 Truth 2
News 641 to exit to McDaniel, southeast only, now open Feb 4 Truth 1
News Trustees vote to temporarily close Saint Joseph... Feb 4 Truth 1
meth head bitches in west t.. Feb 4 stillthatBITCH1976 1
News How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? He says he'... Feb 2 Texxy the Selfie Cat 22
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,571 • Total comments across all topics: 278,764,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC