Rolling closures to stymie I-69 traffic around Anderson
The Indiana Department of Transportation says the closures will occur between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday between exits 226 and 234. The agency says law enforcement will slow traffic for about 10 minutes, allowing telephone utility crews to safely install a service line across the highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ...
|Thu
|DaTruth
|11
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Wed
|MamaOnPatrol
|3
|Lortab
|Feb 22
|Lor Tab
|1
|Lawmakers: Gas tax increase might get reduced i...
|Feb 21
|Thugs
|1
|VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a...
|Feb 20
|Spare Us All
|9
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Feb 15
|Curious
|74
|Apartments that accept evictions
|Feb 14
|Aaron taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC