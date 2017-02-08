Report: Driver in double fatal Tesla crash was intoxicated
Police say the driver of a speeding Tesla electric car that crashed and burned in Indianapolis, killing her and a passenger, was too drunk to drive. Indianapolis police released an updated report Wednesday on the November crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smoking Bill could have devastating impact on I...
|20 hr
|Say What
|2
|Senate bill battles Indiana's pharmacy robbery ...
|Feb 4
|Truth
|2
|641 to exit to McDaniel, southeast only, now open
|Feb 4
|Truth
|1
|Trustees vote to temporarily close Saint Joseph...
|Feb 4
|Truth
|1
|meth head bitches in west t..
|Feb 4
|stillthatBITCH1976
|1
|How is Trump spending Thanksgiving? He says he'...
|Feb 2
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|22
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Feb 1
|ShakeNBake
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC