Proposed cigarette tax could help Southern Indiana economy
In addition to possibly raising the purchasing age from 18 to 21, the state legislation would also raise the tax on a regular pack of cigarettes by $1.50 to $2.495 as a proactive solution to help decrease smoking. Loose leaf tobacco is pulled from a glass jar and placed on a scale to be weighed at Kaiser's Tobacco Store in New Albany on Monday.
