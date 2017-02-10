Proposal in Indiana Legislature Would...

Proposal in Indiana Legislature Would Overturn 2016a s Prohibition of Online Eye Exams

A bill introduced in the Indiana legislature late last month would amend a section of the state's code with new language permitting online eye tests, according to the proposed legislation. Rep. Cindy Kirchofer, a Republican, is listed as the sponsor of the bill, officially House Bill 1331 , and three other representatives have stepped up as co-sponsors of the legislation.

