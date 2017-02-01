Portage City Council calls for resignation of mayor
The Portage City Council is calling for its mayor to resign after he was charged with tax evasion and bribery in November. The Times reports Council President Mark Oprisko and Councilman John Cannon, the council's lone Republican, met Monday with Republican Mayor James Snyder.
