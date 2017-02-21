Police release audio of suspect in Indiana girls' deaths
A teenage girl turned her cellphone on and recorded a man saying "down the hill" before she and a friend were killed along a northern Indiana hiking trail last week, authorities said Wednesday. Indiana State Police played a clip of the man's voice during a news conference at which officials appealed for more tips from the public and announced that $41,000 in reward money had been raised.
