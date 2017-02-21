Police release audio of suspect in In...

Police release audio of suspect in Indiana girls' deaths

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

A teenage girl turned her cellphone on and recorded a man saying "down the hill" before she and a friend were killed along a northern Indiana hiking trail last week, authorities said Wednesday. Indiana State Police played a clip of the man's voice during a news conference at which officials appealed for more tips from the public and announced that $41,000 in reward money had been raised.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... 13 hr Doin it right 10
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 13 hr ConcernedMother 2
Lortab 22 hr Lor Tab 1
News Lawmakers: Gas tax increase might get reduced i... Tue Thugs 1
News VP Pence's wife aims to raise awareness about a... Feb 20 Spare Us All 9
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing Feb 15 Curious 74
Apartments that accept evictions Feb 14 Aaron taylor 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,864 • Total comments across all topics: 279,076,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC