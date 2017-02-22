Police release audio in Indiana girls...

Police release audio in Indiana girlsa death investigation

Police say one of the two teenage girls killed last week in northern Indiana recorded the voice of a suspect in their deaths. Indiana State Police played a clip of a man's voice saying "down the hill" during a Wednesday news conference.

